HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 8.0% in September 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring declined 8.0% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.01% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 44.26% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1.13% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.11% in September 2022, and a 24.49% drop over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 18.86% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 40.93%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 15.34% in September 2022, a 13.46% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 79.89% share, which marked a 27.45% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 12.73%, registering a 23.81% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.25% share and a 48.6% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.02% and a month-on-month increase of 80%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.11%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 72.39% share in September 2022, a 27.86% decline over August 2022. India featured next with a 12.05% share, down 27.4% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 7.16% share, a decline of 25.88% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.93%, down by 27.82% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.89% share, a decline of 32.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.18% share, down 24.18% over August 2022.