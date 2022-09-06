HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 8.5% in August 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring declined 8.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 11.74% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 44.29% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.99% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.33% in August 2022, and a 9.62% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 23.81% in August 2022, and registered growth of 38.38%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.74% in August 2022, a 0.56% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with an 80.47% share, which marked a 1.82% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 11.16%, registering a 31.87% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.28% share and a flat growth over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.09% and a month-on-month decline of 75%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 73.49% share in August 2022, a 1.74% decline over July 2022. India featured next with an 11.07% share, up 40% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 6.98% share, an increase of 1.35% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.16%, up by 6.49% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.12% share, a decline of 1.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.72% share, down 19.75% over July 2022.