India-based HCLTech has joined the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) programme as a design solution partner.

The partnership is aimed at boosting semiconductor innovation and development by leveraging the company’s expertise in engineering as well as research and development (R&D) services.

Through the SAFE-DSP programme, HCLTech will offer ASIC design services to semiconductor customers.

The initiative will also facilitate the use of Samsung’s “state-of-the-art” process technologies to enhance the capabilities of semiconductor companies.

HCLTech North Asia corporate vice-president Sanjay Gupta said: “The semiconductor industry is experiencing significant growth, and our partnership with Samsung Foundry highlights our dedication to innovation and developing state-of-the-art custom silicon solutions.

“By leveraging the strengths of both HCLTech and Samsung Foundry, we aim to drive advancements in semiconductor technology and meet the changing demands of the global market.”

Under the collaboration, Samsung will provide training to HCLTech employees in advanced technologies.

Additionally, Samsung will offer technical support on turnkey projects and enhanced wafer access through Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programmes to enable “efficient” prototyping and production.

Samsung Electronics Technology Planning 2 Team vice-president and head Taejoong Song said: “HCLTech’s presence in India, coupled with its global expertise and capabilities in SoC platforms and IP partnerships, plays a key role in advancing next-generation silicon solutions.

“The partnership between HCLTech and Samsung underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, accelerating the time-to-market for new silicon technologies.”

In August 2023, HCLTech and Verizon Business, a unit of US telecommunications company Verizon, formed a technology partnership.