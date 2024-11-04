Indian technology company HCLTech is set to establish a new AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore by 2025.
This initiative will mark the company’s fifth lab in its global network, joining existing facilities in the US, UK, Germany, and India.
HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra announced the lab’s creation at an event alongside the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore and the EDB.
The Singapore AI/Cloud Native Lab will receive backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and will focus on expediting AI initiatives for enterprises in the region.
In addition, the lab will offer HCLTech’s AI and GenAI solutions, including AI Force and AI Foundry.
The lab will also partner with regional educational institutions, namely Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic, to transfer knowledge and cultivate talent in AI.
HCLTech Ecosystems head and chief technology officer Vijay Guntur said: “Our labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organisational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach.
“We are very excited to add Singapore to our network, which will go a long way in further strengthening Singapore’s position as a regional hub for AI innovation.”
With more than 40 years of operations in Singapore, HCLTech is said to have a “strong” technology presence in the region.
As the hub for HCLTech’s Southeast Asia operations, Singapore has been the launchpad for various advancements, including Asia’s first Wi-Fi-based patient tracking system, along with several projects for the Singapore government, the company noted.
HCLTech signed a definitive agreement to buy automotive technology company ASAP in a deal valued at €251.1m ($281.78m).
With its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, ASAP focused on advanced automotive technologies in fields such as connectivity, e-mobility, and autonomous driving.