Healthcare-focused AI startup Hippocratic AI has closed its Series B financing round, raising $141m, led by venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.
The funding round, which propelled the firm’s valuation to $1.64bn, comes nine months after the completion of its Series A round.
The Series B round saw participation from existing investors including General Catalyst, Premji, A16z, NVIDIA, SV Angel, Universal Health Services (UHS), and WellSpan Health, each maintaining or increasing their investment stakes.
Hippocratic AI plans to use the proceeds to enhance global healthcare and patient outcomes using its safety-driven Polaris Large Language Model (LLM) architecture.
Plans include expanding into additional verticals such as pharmaceuticals and payors, and extending its reach into new markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Southeast Asia, and Latin America.
Hippocratic AI co-founder and CEO Munjal Shah said: “This round of financing will accelerate the development and deployment of the Hippocratic GenAI-driven super staffing and continue our quest to make healthcare abundance a reality.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, Hippocratic AI also launched AI Agent App Store, which allows licensed clinicians to collaborate with the company in designing AI agents tailored to specific use cases.
Last year, Hippocratic AI introduced Polaris 2.0, the next generation of its safety-focused healthcare conversation system.
With 3.7 trillion parameters, Polaris 2.0 is designed to be smarter and clinically safer than its predecessor Polaris 1.0.
The latest system also supports 14 languages.
Hippocratic AI was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a team of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and AI researchers from institutions such as El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA.
To date, the company has amassed $278m in funding, backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, plus General Catalyst, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, and six other health systems.