GlobalData research has found the top healthtech influencers based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in healthtech on Twitter during Q4 2019.

Biggest influencers in healthtech: The top ten in Q4 2019

1. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is top technology influencer and a B2B thought leader. He is also the chief digital evangelist and co-founder of eViRa Health. He has been associated with numerous tech companies such as AT&T, helping them gain visibility and scale across areas such as healthtech, AI, digital health, IoT, blockchain, and cybersecurity, among others.

Evan has more than 25 years of experience in business development and sales. He is also building ‘Social’, an influencer network comprising top B2B leaders and clients.

Twitter followers: 268,748

GlobalData influencer score: 100

https://twitter.com/evankirstel/status/1224547017239580672

2. John Nosta (@JohnNosta)

John Nosta is a technology theorist and digital health expert. Regarded as a top disruptor in technology, innovation, and the pharmaceutical industry, John is said to be a thinker first and then a strategist in technology and innovation. He currently serves as president of NOSTALAB, a healthcare innovation tank directed towards the emergence of technology and its impact on health and medicine.

John is a member of the Google Health Advisory Board and WHO. He is also a regular contributor to publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg.

Twitter followers: 58,845

GlobalData influencer score: 64

https://twitter.com/JohnNosta/status/1219716503605587969

3. Neil Floch (@NeilFlochMD)

Neil Floch is an advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon. He currently serves as president of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons Connecticut Chapter. Apart from having performed hundreds of laparoscopic procedures, Dr Neil Floch has also authored several books and journals.

Twitter followers: 131,201

GlobalData influencer score: 55

https://twitter.com/NeilFlochMD/status/1216948935971024898

Jane Sarasohn-Kahn is a healthcare consultant and economist. She also founded THINK-Health, a consultancy firm that offers world-class products for health care firms. Regarded as one of the most influential economists, Jane works across the healthcare ecosystem on areas such as healthcare and policy reforms, analysis, strategies and scenario planning.

She also blogs for Health Populi and contributes to Huffington Post.

Twitter followers: 28,216

GlobalData influencer score: 51

https://twitter.com/healthythinker/status/1227268839928467458

5. Eric Topol (@EricTopol)

Eric Topol is a physician and scientist. He is also the director and creator of the Scripps Research Institute, which is a non-profit biomedical research facility that focuses on science and education. Eric has authored Deep Medicine, a book that seeks to make medicine better with AI, thereby freeing physicians from the task of directly interacting with patients.

Twitter followers: 180,336

GlobalData influencer score: 51

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1216847413635215360

6. Sherry Reynolds (@Cascadia)

Sherry Reynolds is the executive director of the Center 4 Health Innovation tech, which co-designs health with people. As a recognised patient-centered design thought leader, she engages in multi-stakeholder health collaborations, and leads strategies and implementations in patient-care design and health innovation.

Twitter followers: 23,091

GlobalData influencer score: 51

https://twitter.com/Cascadia/status/1210308805285822464

7. Joe Babaian (@JoeBabaian)

Joe Babaian is the business development director at HealthcareVistas, which creates and re-designs processes for healthcare companies. Regarded as one of the top healthcare information technology influencers, Joe is also the publisher of Healthcare Social Media Analytics and Transcripts (HCLDR), a healthcare leadership blog that allows people to share their interests for improving healthcare services.

Twitter followers: 17,623

GlobalData influencer score: 50

https://twitter.com/JoeBabaian/status/1196862429604515840

8. Colin Hung (@Colin_Hung)

Colin Hung is a marketing professional with extensive experience across start-ups. He is also the CMO and editor for HealthcareScene.com, which provides the latest news in healthcare and healthIT. Colin specialises in innovative marketing strategies by combining social, digital, and traditional marketing methods.

Twitter followers: 22,168

GlobalData influencer score: 49

https://twitter.com/Colin_Hung/status/1219413045237018624

9. Lionel Reichardt (@LionelREICHARDT)

Lionel Reichardt is a top healthcare influencer, with over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry across areas such as supply chain management and customer service. He specialises in delivering new promotional models and information in healthcare.

Twitter followers: 46,236

GlobalData influencer score: 49

https://twitter.com/LionelREICHARDT/status/1196843266454540288

10. Daniel Kraft (@daniel_kraft)

Daniel Kraft is a healthcare technologist with over 25 years of experience in research, clinical practice, and biotechnology. He currently serves as faculty chair for medicine and neuroscience at the Singularity University. He has been an advisor to many biomedical and digital health start-ups, and also the pioneer of MarrowMiner and the creator of RegenMed Systems, a medical device company specialising in regenerative medicine.

Twitter followers: 48,197

GlobalData influencer score: 49

https://twitter.com/daniel_kraft/status/1222540739906695169

