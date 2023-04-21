ML Model Scanner will allow organisations with strict regulatory and compliance demands to run malware analysis and vulnerability assessments. Credit: Morton Lin/Flickr(Creative Commons).

HiddenLayer has forged a strategic partnership with Intel to provide machine learning (ML) security solutions for regulated and compliance-focused businesses.

The companies will work to deliver a hardware and software-based, end-to-end ML model security platform to its customers, by identifying existing gaps in ML scanning concepts in a secure environment.

It will involve the integration of scale, performance, and privacy capabilities of Confidential Computing, which has been developed using Intel’s Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and HiddenLayer’s adversarial ML threat protection features.

The Confidential Computing will allow customers access to an encrypted ML Model Scanner to protect their respective ML models.

Deployed to enhance confidential computing technology, Intel SGX supports adoption of AI-based technologies in different industries.

Intel Sales and Marketing Group vice president and Security general manager Rick Echevarria said: “By combining Confidential Computing on Intel SGX with HiddenLayer’s innovative ML Model Scanner, we can empower businesses to better protect their AI assets with confidence, while fostering continued adoption and innovation in AI.”

Once fielded, the new ML Model Scanner will allow customers to carry-out comprehensive detection for recognising corruption issues.

The scanner will also allow organisations with strict regulatory and compliance demands to run malware analysis, vulnerability assessments and model integrity checks in a Trusted Execution Environment.

This will help the customers in protecting their sensitive data and intellectual properties, including their AI.

HiddenLayer said that its platform can support several ML model file types such as Pickle, ONNX, Dill, Numpy, Joblib, HDF5 and Zip.

HiddenLayer CEO and co-founder Christopher Sestito said: “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to protecting organisations’ AI assets and paves the way for broader AI adoption across industries.”