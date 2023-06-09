The Asia-Pacific technology industry experienced a 27% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Accenture with 15,734 job postings, according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 32% share of the Asia-Pacific technology industry’s total new job postings in Q1 2023, drop 30% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 32% new job postings, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the Asia-Pacific technology industry in Q1 2023 , ahead of Management Occupations with a 10% share of new job postings.

The other prominent roles included Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share and Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies accounted for 33% of hiring activity

Accenture posted 15,734 jobs in Q1 2023 and registered a decline of 4% over the previous quarter, followed by International Business Machines with 8,089 jobs and an 18% growth. Genpact, with 3,725 jobs, and Infosys, with 2,324 jobs, recorded a 71% rise and a 216% rise, respectively, while Lite-On Technology recorded a 136% increase with a 2,214 new job postings during Q1 2023.

Regional analysis of hiring in the Asia-Pacific technology industry, Q1 2023

India held the leading share of the Asia-Pacific technology hiring activity with a 57.63% share, a 24% decrease over Q4 2022. China was next with 6.83%, four-percentage-point down over the previous quarter.