The Canadian technology industry experienced a 3% rise in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Rogers Communications with 972 job postings according to GlobalData's analysis of technology company job postings.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 23% share of the Canadian’s technology industry new job postings in Q2 2023, down by 7% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 23% of the total new job postings in Q2 2023 and were down by 72% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 14% and drop by 58% year-on-year, and third highest were Sales and Related Occupations, which were 19% of the new job postings and 72% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology accounted for 29% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Rogers Communications with 972, followed by Telus with 944, while the highest increase was at Bell Canada at 59%.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Canada ICT Market Size and Forecast (by IT Solution Area, Size Band and Vertical), 2022-2026