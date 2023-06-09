The European technology industry experienced a 29% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Kabel Deutschland with 3,324 job postings, according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 24% share of the European technology industry’s total new job postings in Q1 2023, drop 33% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 24% new job postings, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the European technology industry in Q1 2023 , ahead of Management Occupations with a 13% share of new job postings.

The other prominent roles included Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share in Q1 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 5% share and Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies accounted for 17% of hiring activity

Kabel Deutschland posted 3,324 jobs in Q1 2023 and registered a decline of 15% over the previous quarter, followed by Accenture with 2,794 jobs and a 27% growth. Jacobs Solutions, with 2,396 jobs, and Atos, with 2,070 jobs, recorded a 50% rise and a 13% rise, respectively, while Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik recorded a 30% decline with a 1,733 new job postings during Q1 2023.

Regional analysis of hiring in the European technology industry, Q1 2023

The UK held the leading share of the European technology hiring activity with a 20.33% share, a 19% decrease over Q4 2022. Germany was next with 19.53%, four-percentage-point down over the previous quarter.