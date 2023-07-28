The Japanese technology industry experienced a 2% rise in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Fujifilm with 431 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s report offers a comprehensive analysis of Japan’s enterprise ICT market, providing revenue forecasts and insights into key segments, including hardware, software, and IT services. It highlights the country’s growth drivers, market trends, and challenges i Buy the report here.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 15% share of the Japanese’s technology industry new job postings in Q2 2023, up by 4% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Management Occupations, which accounted for 15% of the total new job postings in Q2 2023 and were down by 20% year-on-year. Second highest were Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 14% and drop by 53% year-on-year, and third highest were Sales and Related Occupations, which were 9% of the new job postings and 15% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology accounted for 31% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Fujifilm with 431, followed by International Business Machines with 244, while the highest increase was at Renesas Electronics at 99%.

