The North American technology industry experienced a 14% drop in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by T-Mobile US with 6,715 job postings, according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s North America Enterprise ICT Market Report Bundle provides comprehensive insights on the ICT market in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It includes details on market size and forecast, key trends, budget allocations, and future outlook for hardware, software, and IT services segments. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 22% share of the North American technology industry’s total new job postings in Q2 2023, drop 19% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 22% new job postings, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the North American technology industry in Q2 2023 , ahead of Management Occupations with a 13% share of new job postings.

The other prominent roles included Sales and Related Occupations with an 11% share in Q2 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share and Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies accounted for 14% of hiring activity

T-Mobile US posted 6,715 jobs in Q2 2023 and registered a growth of 2% over the previous quarter, followed by Jacobs Solutions with 6,596 jobs and a 17% drop. AT&T, with 5,029 jobs, and HCL Technologies, with 4,226 jobs, recorded a 97% rise and a 40% rise, respectively, while Science Applications International recorded a 69% increase with a 4,013 new job postings during Q2 2023.

Regional analysis of hiring in the North American technology industry, Q2 2023

The US held the leading share of the North American technology hiring activity with a 91.16% share, a 16% decrease over Q1 2023. Canada was next with 5.38%, four-percentage-point up over the previous quarter.

For further understanding of GlobalData's North America Enterprise ICT Market Report Bundle, buy the report here.