HKT Trust and HKT, a Hong Kong-based telecommunications company, has set net-zero targets and are taking steps to reduce their carbon emissions. The company has set specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. The company intends to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 34.0% by 2025, as against a baseline of 241,560 tonnes of CO2e in 2018. In 2022, the company reported 3,866 tCO2e of direct GHG emissions (Scope 1) and 157,632 tCO2e of indirect GHG emissions (Scope 2). The Scope 3 GHG emissions in 2022 reported by the company were 1,043.30 tCO2e. In 2022, the company reduced Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 33.1% as against 2018 baseline.



The company has invested in renewable energy consumption, such as solar energy, and has reduced its direct GHG emissions (Scope 1) by 37.76% in 2022 compared to 2021. Moreover, the company has reduced its indirect GHG emissions (Scope 2) and other indirect GHG emissions (Scope 3) by 14.55% and 16.34%, respectively, in 2022 compared to 2021. HKT Trust and HKT have also launched a food waste recycling program to reduce their municipal solid waste. HKT Trust and HKT has set targets to reduce absolute general waste by 16.2% and reduce water consumption intensity by 4.4% as against 2018 baseline.



HKT Trust and HKT have disclosed their policies and compliance with relevant laws and regulations related to air and GHG emissions, water and land discharges, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The company reported 10.1% reduction in GHG emissions intensity in 2022 as compared to 2021. The company also has policies set in place for identification and mitigation of significant climate-related issues that have impacted and may impact the issuer. Further, the company was able to achieve 3.3% reduction in energy consumption intensity and 31.8 GWh electricity consumption reduction in 2022 as compared to 2021.



HKT Trust and HKT has covered 80% of office buildings by power metres to optimise energy consumption. The company has also provided its customers with the Integrated Smart Energy Solution, which is utilised to regulate the load of its buildings by achieving close to 10% of energy savings. Additionally, around 10,000 electric vehicle charging facilities have been provided by the company. Furthermore, the company joined the Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition to help restore 100 million trees globally by 2025.



In conclusion, the company reported its total GHG emissions of 162,542 tCO2e in 2022 and of 191,924 tCO2e in 2021. HKT Trust and HKT remains determined to achieve targets on reducing our electricity consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste consumption by 2025, in line with the Government’s strategic focuses outlined in Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan.