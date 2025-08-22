Police in Korea are blurring the lines between sci-fi and reality with the introduction of life-sized holographic officers.

In Judong No. 3 Park, every evening between 7pm and 10pm, a uniformed police figure, roughly 170cm tall, will materialise out of thin air—to remind park goers that “in emergencies, the police will respond immediately,” and that “surveillance cameras are everywhere.” Developed by UK-based company Hologramica, the futuristic apparition first appeared in October 2024, under a pilot initiative.

Results for the holographic officer

The solution has yielded some great results. According to Seoul Metropolitan Police data, the hologram’s presence appears to have led to an estimated 22% reduction in reported incidents within the area, a statistically significant outcome for a mere visual-only intervention.

Chief Ahn Dong-hyun of Jungbu Police Station has praised the high-tech scheme, hailing it as a “smart security device”, pointing out its capabilities to both boost public perception of safety while simultaneously preventing potential criminal conduct. Despite not being a physical manifestation of an officer, its mere presence reminds the public of a police presence, making wrongdoers think twice before they act.

The public eye

However, the public’s reaction has not been blindingly overwhelming. Many social media users have compared the projection to a modern-day scarecrow or some kind of otherworldly poltergeist. Some users make jokes about the park being haunted, creating some kind of ancient legend to scare others. Also, due to its lack of ability to physically restrain criminals, some find the contraption to be pointless and mainly an annoyance.

On the other hand, some find the addition to be a step in the right direction, with the majority of comments about the hologram from the popular Korean YouTube channel KLAB being positive. One comment remarked, “It is fantastic that even holograms can reduce crime rates”. Additionally, other commenters also express how they feel a lot safer with its implementation, wanting to be rolled out in their neighborhoods.

A bright future for holographic deterrents

Despite its varying opinions, the initiative underscores Seoul’s willingness to adapt its public safety strategies to the technologically advancing path of the world. While it is evident that the holographic figure cannot physically intervene, its real strength lies in perception—a cheap, but effective deterrent to crime. It has already helped to reduce crime and alleviate the pressure on officers.

Future enhancements might turn this simple technology into a scene straight out of a sci-fi movie. By improving the quality of the holograms and incorporating features that allow them to mimic real-life movement, the effectiveness of the technology in reducing crime could be significantly enhanced.

Currently, this straightforward solution is illuminating the path for crime prevention and public safety efforts, suggesting a future of safety that resembles a thoughtfully designed illusion rather than a scene from Robocop.