The UK government’s Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has revealed the six finalists in its competition to find the homes of the future.

Housing Minister Christopher Pincher announced the finalists of the Home of 2030 competition, with the winner scheduled to be announced in the autumn.

The competition promotes designs that are both environmentally friendly and support an ageing population to live “independent, fulfilling lives”, as well as promoting healthy living.

Last week the government launched Planning for the Future, reforms designed to update the planning process in order to make it easier to deliver much-needed high-quality, sustainable homes.

This includes plans to deliver new “zero-carbon ready” homes.

The UK’s housing crisis currently affects an estimated 8.4 million people according to the National Housing Federation, with many living in unsuitable housing. As well as this, there is a pressing need for environmentally friendly housing if the UK is to meet its net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 target. According to UKGBC, the built environment, which includes housing, contributes about 40% of the UK’s carbon footprint.

The six finalists of the Home of 2030 competition included an entry from The Positive Collective that aims to reduce carbon emissions and encourage social interaction through the inclusion of spaces for growing food and areas that promote biodiversity.

The entry from HLM Architects with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Green Build includes homes built using interchangeable parts with other homes, creating a circular economy and reducing waste.

Igloo Regeneration with Useful Projects, Expedition Engineers and Mawson Kerr Architects designed neighbourhoods that include homes with simple frame structures and a community intended to encourage walking.

Openstudio Architects’s design includes a standardised housing module, an open ‘loft’ and a circulation, storage and shared module as well as both private and communal outdoor spaces. Outpost Architects’ entry included a homes constructed from 98% organic biomass material, and Studio OPEN’s design was centred around promoting community through a shared central garden.

The winner of the Home of 2030 competition will collaborate with Home England development partners to explore the possibility of their plans being turned into homes on Home England land. All six finalists will also receive £40,000 to help them develop their plans.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP said:

“This competition demonstrates the best of British design being brought to bear on a key issue for today, and future generations: delivering homes that are good for the planet and that promote healthy, independent living for older generations.

“The winner of this competition will set the standard for the homes of the future and all 6 finalists have already made an exciting contribution to the designs we will need in the UK and around the world.”

