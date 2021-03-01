Fixed broadband revenue in Honduras will expand at a 11.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, increasing its weight over the total market’s revenue from 6.6% in 2020 to 10.1% in 2025.

Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing adoption of fixed broadband services across all sectors, but particularly in the residential segment, currently underserved. Fixed broadband penetration of households will jump from 9.2% in 2020 to 13.5% in 2025.

At the end of 2020, cable accounted for 48.9% of the total fixed broadband lines estimated for year-end 2020, followed by DSL (43.3%) and fiber (4.8%). GlobalData projects that cable subscription will continue to grow through 2025 and will account for an estimated 51.9% share by 2025. Although low, fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will also increase from 4.8% in 2020 to 10.6% by year-end 2025.

The Honduras National Broadband Plan is ambitious

The Honduran government is currently engaged in expediting broadband coverage and adoption across the country through broadband development and digital inclusion projects such as its National Broadband Plan.

As part of this plan, the government intends to connect 100% of the educational and health centers, as well as public entities across the country with broadband connections of at least 2Mbps minimum speed at year-end 2023.

The plan also aims support the roll out of 200,000 fixed wireless connections across 279 underserved municipalities. For this project, a total of US$13.8 million has been pledged with most funds coming from the FITT (Fondo de Inversiones en Telecomunicaciones y las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones).