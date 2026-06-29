HP is one of the earliest global enterprises to commit to using OpenAI Frontier. Credit: daily_creativity/Shutterstock.com.

HP has entered into a strategic partnership with OpenAI to incorporate the Frontier platform across its global business, aiming to enhance customer and partner engagement, as well as streamline internal processes.

The collaboration will see HP utilising OpenAI’s technology to support its initiatives to shape what it describes as the “Future of Work”.

The agreement follows an exploratory phase that began in February 2026, during which HP and OpenAI jointly evaluated the technical capabilities, use cases, and strategic fit of the Frontier platform.

As a result, HP is adopting the platform with the intention to deploy solutions powered by AI in several areas.

These include improving customer-facing channels, extracting insights from customer data via HP’s Workforce Experience Platform (WXP), increasing employee productivity, and accelerating software development.

HP is one of the earliest global enterprises to commit to using OpenAI Frontier.

OpenAI chief revenue officer Denise Dresser said: “HP is showing what enterprise transformation looks like when AI becomes an operating layer – connected to the systems and workflows where work already happens.

“HP has been an exceptional early partner, turning early value from OpenAI APIs and tools like ChatGPT and Codexinto repeatable systems. We’re thrilled to go deeper with them as they move beyond Frontier pilots to deliver measurable business impact at scale.”

According to OpenAI, Frontier enables enterprises to build, deploy, and manage AI agents for business tasks. It provides shared context, onboarding, feedback-driven learning, and defined permissions.

The platform integrates with systems such as data warehouses, customer relationship management (CRM), ticketing, and internal applications to give agents a consistent view of how information and decisions flow across the organisation. It also serves as a common semantic layer for AI use.

HP chief strategy and transformation officer Prakash Arunkundrum said: “With OpenAI there is an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how AI can deliver better outcomes.

“With the use of Frontier platform, HP is planning to build a more consistent experience across store, partner, chat, and voice experiences, giving customers and partners faster ways to get answers, complete routine workflows, and move towards resolution. It reflects the ambition of our AI strategy to deliver real-world outcomes at scale.”

As the partnership progresses, the companies plan to co-develop further use cases for the Frontier platform, with a focus on data integration, governance, and security.

HP also stated its intention to continue developing AI-enabled devices and platforms that can operate agentic AI workloads and offer connected collaboration experiences.

In November 2025, HP confirmed plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by the end of October 2028, as the company expands its use of AI in product development.