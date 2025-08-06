In terms of data protection, HPE is introducing the Alletra Storage MP X10000. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a series of advancements in cybersecurity, data protection, and network security solutions at the Black Hat USA conference.

According to the company, these updates are aimed at enhancing the security and resiliency capabilities for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape.

HPE is integrating AI-driven insights into its network security offerings with the introduction of a new SASE copilot for HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect. This feature provides detailed analytics on network activity, identifies security gaps, and more, said the company.

Additionally, HPE Aruba Networking Central NAC is expanding its zero trust policy enforcement to include both HPE Juniper Networking and third-party devices. This expansion is expected to enhance overall network security capabilities.

In terms of data protection, HPE is introducing the Alletra Storage MP X10000. This data protection solution optimises software-defined, scale-out, all-flash object storage for enhanced performance in AI environments.

It aims to set a new standard as the world’s fastest enterprise backup storage by delivering rapid backup and recovery times critical in sectors like healthcare and finance.

HPE Zerto Software is also evolving with a new integration hub allowing third-party applications to leverage its data management capabilities. CrowdStrike is the exclusive launch partner, offering enhanced recovery options against cyber threats through this collaboration.

The integration will enable users to connect HPE Zerto with cybersecurity software to improve threat detection and streamline disaster recovery processes.

HPE networking senior vice president and SASE & Security general manager David Hughes said: “With the rise in both the volume and sophistication of cyber threats, organisations need advanced solutions to mitigate risk, defend against attacks and build resiliency, across their entire IT estate.

“HPE’s security solutions are designed to enable a multi-layered, zero-trust approach to protection, including AI-driven capabilities for continuous validation, anomaly detection, and automated remediation.”

In July 2025, HPE completed its previously announced $14bn acquisition of Juniper Networks. The deal is expected to help HPE expand its presence in the AI and hybrid cloud markets.

Furthermore, the acquisition effectively doubles the size of HPE’s networking division and enriches its portfolio with cloud-native and AI-driven IT solutions.