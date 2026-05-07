New HPE AI networking features automate monitoring, remediation, and security. Credit: Thrive Studios ID/Shutterstock.com.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has made new autonomous networking features available across its HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central platforms, allowing networks to self-detect, diagnose, and resolve operational issues in real time.

These capabilities function without requiring human involvement.

According to HPE, the latest set of capabilities aims to automate network management tasks, improve network reliability and reduce manual intervention for IT teams operating large-scale enterprise environments.

HPE executive vice president and networking president and general manager Rami Rahim said: “The self-driving network is no longer aspirational; it’s operational.

“The network HPE now delivers represents a pivotal shift for our customers, and marks a breakaway moment for them to capture the benefits of the next frontier of autonomous actions. This fundamentally changes the role of networking from a system that informs to one that takes action on behalf of the business, freeing customer networking teams to focus on innovation instead of operations.”

The new autonomous features include a series of self-driving actions, each managed by agentic AI, that further advance HPE’s efforts toward fully autonomous networking. These actions are designed to continuously monitor, analyse and, where necessary, modify network parameters to maintain optimal conditions for connectivity, performance and security.

Among these, Dynamic Capacity Optimisation enables the system to autonomously track capacity bottlenecks and adjust radio frequency settings, such as band selection and channel bandwidth, based on patterns of network utilisation. This dynamic adjustment aims to maintain consistent wireless coverage and prevent performance degradation for users as demand fluctuates.

In network security and configuration, the introduction of Autonomous Missing VLAN Remediation represents a transition from earlier driver-assisted virtual local area network (VLAN) repair to a fully self-driving process. The system now actively identifies and resolves misconfigured VLANs within the access layer of the network, reducing the risk of client traffic being lost due to configuration errors.

Rogue DHCP Protection allows the network to automatically detect and respond to unauthorised DHCP servers, preventing external threats that could disrupt connectivity or compromise data security.

Additional enhancements target wireless performance and user experience.

Real-time Dynamic Frequency Selection works alongside existing AI-driven Radio Resource Management, allowing the platform to adapt to changing wireless environments by learning from channel behaviour. It takes autonomous actions to prevent disruptions for wireless devices.

Client Roaming Optimisation takes into account location and connectivity data in order to proactively manage user device handoffs between access points, supporting uninterrupted usability throughout the network.

User Experience Latency Metrics measure the latency of wireless connections from device association through to cloud resources, offering direct insight into root causes of delays or connectivity issues.

The update also expands OpenRoaming support for both HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central, streamlining access to Wi-Fi for users moving between locations and enforcing identity verification for stronger access control. HPE states that this capability is intended to streamline operations and accelerate organisations’ progress toward Zero Trust security.

New features such as Simplified Inline Microsegmentation provide a unified policy control framework for both wired and wireless components in distributed enterprise environments. The NAC Sandbox Testing, or “dry run” capability in HPE Mist Access Assurance, allows for validation and assessment of access policies under live network conditions before deployment.

HPE has also introduced its first generally available AI-native dual-platform Wi-Fi access points, starting with the HPE Networking 723H APs. These devices provide real-time AI telemetry to HPE’s platforms, support hospitality deployments, and operate with either HPE Mist or HPE Aruba Central.