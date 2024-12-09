US-based software company HubSpot has agreed to acquire Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2016, Frame AI specialises in natural language processing and machine learning (ML).
Frame AI’s technology is designed to transform unstructured data from various communication channels into real-time insights and actionable recommendations.
With Frame AI’s technology, HubSpot plans to provide go-to-market teams with the ability to convert conversations into actionable intelligence.
HubSpot’s acquisition will allow for the unification of structured and unstructured data, offering marketers, sales teams, and service specialists new tools to optimise their strategies.
HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan said: “This acquisition is an important step in our mission to help businesses grow better with AI.
“AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. While structured data has long been the foundation of CRM, unstructured data—like conversations—holds the key to deeper insights into customer sentiment, behaviour, and intent. With Frame AI, we can bring these insights into the customer platform to help businesses grow smarter and faster.”
Following the acquisition, the Frame AI team will join HubSpot to enhance Breeze, HubSpot’s AI-powered tools, with conversational insights across its customer platform.
Frame AI co-founder and CEO George Davis said: “We’ve always admired HubSpot for its early and distinct choice in unifying customer data. It has been the heart of their platform, and we’re ready to help take it to the next level.
“Whether it’s helping to optimise campaigns, close deals faster, or prevent churn, we’re excited to bring our experience in conversational intelligence to help HubSpot customers grow.”