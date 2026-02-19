The funding round is xAI’s last before its integration into SpaceX. Credit: PhotoGranary02/Shutterstock.com.

HUMAIN, an AI company supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has completed a $3bn investment in xAI during the latter’s Series E funding round.

The investment was made prior to the acquisition of xAI by SpaceX, which was announced earlier this month. With its investment, HUMAIN has become a significant minority shareholder in xAI, and its stake will transition into SpaceX shares once the merger concludes.

The funding event marks the final equity round for xAI before its integration into SpaceX.

Elon Musk announced earlier in the month the SpaceX-xAI merger, with the intention of bringing together advanced AI capabilities and the established scale and infrastructure of SpaceX. He commented that the combination would “create a uniquely positioned platform for accelerated growth, deep technological integration, and long-term value creation.”

In 2025, xAI finalised the acquisition of social media platform previously owned by Musk. This move facilitated the deployment of xAI’s Grok chatbot into platforms such as Starlink customer support and hinted at possible integration with Tesla’s Optimus robots.

The ongoing merger between SpaceX and xAI is expected to expand the former’s involvement in the data centre sector and enhance its activities within AI, competing with large technology companies like Google, Meta, Amazon-backed Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Proceeds from xAI’s Series E round, which raised $20bn, are allocated towards new AI model development, computing infrastructure improvements, and research initiatives. The Series E transaction positions HUMAIN to benefit from any future equity appreciation resulting from the collaboration between xAI and SpaceX.

HUMAIN stated that its involvement in this round emphasises its capacity as a long-term investor supporting multiple stages of organisational growth. The Saudi firm aims to deliver full-stack AI solutions across areas such as next-generation data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure, advanced AI models, and applied AI use cases.

HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin said: “This investment reflects HUMAIN’s conviction in transformational AI and our ability to deploy meaningful capital behind exceptional opportunities where long-term vision, technical excellence, and execution converge, xAI’s trajectory, further strengthened by its acquisition by SpaceX, one of the largest technology mergers on record, represents the kind of high-impact platform we seek to support with significant capital.”

The relationship between HUMAIN and xAI extends beyond investment activity. In November 2025 at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, both companies formed a partnership to co-develop more than 500 megawatts (MW) of AI data centre and computational infrastructure.

The agreement also covers deployment of xAI’s Grok models in Saudi Arabia. Both initiatives are designed to strengthen long-term alignment between the organisations and expand HUMAIN’s influence as a global shareholder.

In parallel to these investments, HUMAIN recently entered a Strategic Financing Framework Agreement valued at up to $1.2bn with Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund (Infra). This agreement provides non-binding terms for financing up to 250MW of hyperscale AI data centre capacity using advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) for training and inference workloads.

Both parties have agreed to explore an AI data centre investment platform targeting local and global institutional investors to further advance HUMAIN’s AI strategy.