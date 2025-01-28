With the new funds, Humanity Protocol aims to accelerate the development of its core offerings. Credit: Anucha Tiemsom/Shutterstock.

Humanity Protocol, a startup focused on decentralised identity verification blockchain, has raised $20m in its latest funding round.

The investment was co-led by Pantera Capital and Jump Crypto, culminating in a $1.1bn fully diluted valuation for the company.

The company is developing palm scan-based verification system for online accounts. It is planning to launch its product in the next few months, reported Reuters.

Humanity Protocol’s Terence Kwok was quoted by the news agency as saying: “The protocol allows people to prove they are human without revealing personal details. This helps solve problems like bots, fake accounts and online fraud.”

With the new funds, Humanity Protocol aims to accelerate the development of its core offerings, including Proof of Humanity and Human ID, and to facilitate seamless integrations with Web3 platforms.

The investment will also bolster Humanity Protocol’s forthcoming initiatives, such as developer grants, partnership announcements, and community-building activities, all leading to the anticipated launch of the protocol’s mainnet.

Kwok said: “This investment from Jump Crypto and Pantera Capital brings us one step closer to realising a future where trustless, decentralised identity solutions are the norm.

“We’re honoured to have the backing of such visionary investors who share our belief in the transformative potential of Web3 technologies.”

Terence Kwok was cited by Reuters as saying that the company is also preparing to launch its own crypto token, with final steps underway.

Kwok said: “I’m excited to see the new innovations that will be better supported under this administration. A pro-business environment could accelerate the development of blockchain-based solutions and attract investment.”

Earlier in January 2025, Humanity Protocol partnered with Open Campus, an on-chain education network, to transform digital identity and credentialing.

Together, the firms aim to create interoperable, privacy-focused credentials that work seamlessly across decentralised ecosystems for learners, educators, and developers.