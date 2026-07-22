The company aims to launch Beta version robots in the fourth quarter of 2026. Credit: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock.com.

Humanoid, a UK-based company developing industrial humanoid robots, has raised $152m in a Series A round, bringing its post-money valuation to $1.35bn.

Prime Movers Lab led the round, which also saw participation from Schaeffler, Fubon Financial Holding Venture Capital, Aglaé Ventures, and Bosch.

The new funds bring Humanoid’s total capital raised to $270m to date. The investment will be used to further develop Humanoid’s robotics platform, expand commercial deployments, and advance manufacturing operations.

Humanoid also plans to use the proceeds to accelerate the rollout of its next-generation humanoid robotics platform and begin mass production of wheel-based humanoid robots.

Furthermore, the proceeds will support long-term deployments at customer sites in manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors.

The company aims to launch Beta version robots in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue enhancements to its proprietary AI system, known as KinetIQ.

Prime Movers Lab general partner Zia Huque said: “Humanoid robotics will be one of the defining technologies of the next decade, reshaping how commercial and industrial work gets done.

“We expect the field to consolidate around a handful of category leaders across the US, Europe, and China. Humanoid AI will be one of a small cadre of robotics companies that will define humanoid robotics in Europe and beyond.”

Humanoid has partnerships in place with Fortune 500 firms such as SAP, Bosch, Nvidia, and Siemens.

Notably, the company recently signed what it calls the industry’s largest publicly announced commercial agreement with Schaeffler, involving the deployment of thousands of humanoid robots in manufacturing settings.

Humanoid founder and CEO Artem Sokolov said: “In just two years, we’ve gone from an idea to becoming Europe’s first pure-play humanoid robotics unicorn, partnered with some of the world’s leading industrial companies and built one of the strongest pipelines in the industry. What we’ve accomplished in such a short time would typically take a decade.

“None of this would have been possible without an extraordinary team that challenges every single day what people believe is possible. This funding gives us the resources to move even faster and to turn humanoid robots from breakthrough technology into everyday industrial tools.”

Humanoid continues to pursue a vertically integrated approach, combining proprietary robotics hardware with internal software development.

Its KinetIQ AI system is designed to enable robots to understand, reason, and perform complex tasks in industrial environments.