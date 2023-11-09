HR managers, and job candidates, are turning to AI to automate the hiring process. Credit: DC Studio/shutterstock.com

Research by UK recruitment platform, GreenHouse Software, suggests that humans are more biased in the hiring process than AI, despite growing mistrust around AI entering the hiring process.

Out of 1,700 human resources managers in the UK, Germany and Ireland, GreenHouse Software found that around 57% stated that they would be more likely to hire an applicant with the same background as them. In addition, the statistic does not measure a HR manager’s unconscious bias which may be present in their hiring process.

This same group of respondents, however, were concerned about the potential negative impacts towards minority groups as a result of incorporating AI into the hiring process. Just over 40% of HR managers responded that they were worried AI bias would worsen the chances of minorities being hired into their companies.

GlobalData’s 2023 Thematic Intelligence executive briefing on AI outlined how technology is increasingly being used in life-changing decisions, such as hiring and welfare.

“Consequently,” explains the analyst, “transparency and explainability have become essential. Controversies surrounding bias in AI models have received a lot of attention, prompting companies to update their internal AI development guidelines.”

Nonetheless, explainable AI will not be enough to counter AI bias. It will only help businesses to recognise the potential for discrimination within their AI systems.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Psychology program manager at AI talent experience platform, HireVue, Dr Colin Willis, argued that AI is more nuanced than its biases.

“There is often a misconception regarding bias in the context of AI,” Willis stated, “This misconception arises primarily because AI algorithms, like any algorithms, can be programmed to generate specific outcomes. Consequently, people may mistakenly assume that AI is inherently biased.”

Willis reinstates that this is not the case.

Balanced training data alongside rigorous monitoring and iterative development processes, argue Willis, can make for an AI model against discrimination.

“AI and automation can provide objective insights into the recruitment process by assessing candidates based on relevant skills for the position, as opposed to hiring managers who may exhibit familiarity bias,” Willis stated.

Despite this, Willis did enforce that AI should not be the sole deciding process within hiring. Rather, a blend of AI and human involvement can create a successful and unbiased hiring process for businesses that could save on both time and money.

On the other side of hiring, GreenHouse’s research also found that more and more job candidates had used or were considering using AI to search for jobs and automate their CV writing.

More than one-third of candidates explained that they felt this is fair since the businesses they were applying to were most likely also using AI to sort through their applications.