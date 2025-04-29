IBM’s new investment plan also aims to bolster its quantum computing efforts. Credit: IBM.

Tech giant IBM has unveiled plans to invest $150bn in the US over the next five years to “fuel” the economy and to accelerate technology opportunity.

The investment includes more than $30bn dedicated to research and development, focusing on enhancing IBM’s American manufacturing capabilities for mainframe and quantum computers.

IBM chairman, president and CEO Arvind Krishna said: “Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it.

“We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicentre of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.”

IBM, which also manages the “world’s largest” fleet of quantum computer systems, said it will continue to “design, build, and assemble” these systems in the US.

IBM’s latest move comes weeks after the imposition of a new “reciprocal” tariff policy by the US President Donald Trump aimed at bolstering US manufacturing.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Trump has granted exemptions for chips and various tech devices, including smartphones and computers, from these tariffs.

Earlier in April 2025, Reuters reported that IBM faced challenges under the Trump administration, with 15 government contracts being suspended as part of cost-cutting measures.

As of 31 December 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.8bn.

IBM’s latest investment pledge is in line with similar commitments from other tech giants such as Nvidia and Apple, which have each committed to inject around $500bn over the coming four years into the US economy, reported Reuters.

Earlier in April, IBM and Japan’s electronics company Tokyo Electron (TEL) renewed their partnership to advance semiconductor technologies for the next five years.

The partnership focuses on developing next-generation semiconductor nodes and architectures to support the era of generative AI.