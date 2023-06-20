Firefly is Adobe’s text-to-photo generative AI. Credit: Ruggiero Scardigno via Shutterstock.

Technology company IBM has expanded its partnership with Adobe to help brands create content using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of the partnership, IBM Consulting is introducing an array of new Adobe consulting services aimed at helping customers “navigate the complex generative AI landscape.”

IBM said the expanded alliance will allow Adobe’s enterprise customers to access IBM Consulting experts, who can help them deploy generative AI for design and creative processes.

The alliance is expected to optimise creativity, automate tasks and increase the speed of the design and creative projects.

IBM Consulting global managing partner of IBM iX Customer & Experience Transformation Matt Candy said: “We are seeing incredible momentum in AI adoption as more brands turn to generative AI to create seamless and highly personalized customer experiences to drive growth and improve productivity.

“By expanding our strategic partnership with Adobe, we can help marketers more effectively design AI-powered experiences while establishing appropriate guardrails, so the AI is built on trust and transparency principles to promote brand consistency and integrity.”

Adobe vice president of Digital Experience Business Justin Merickel said: “We look forward to expanding our partnership with IBM to help brands deliver more personalized experiences to their customers.

“By bringing together Adobe’s AI-accelerated Content Supply Chain solution and IBM’s human-centred experience design, we can help unlock an entirely new level of creative possibilities that delights employees and customers, accelerates adoption and drives better business decisions.”

Last month, Adobe launched its generative AI text-to-photo tool, Firefly, in its photo editing software Photoshop.