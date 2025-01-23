The end-to-end platform will leverage IBM’s watsonx.governance and IBM Consulting’s AI expertise. Credit: Robert Way/Shutterstock.

Technology companies IBM and e& have teamed up on a multi-modal AI governance platform aimed at enhancing compliance and ethical practices.

The tie-up seeks to bolster United Arab Emirates-based e&’s AI governance framework, promoting oversight and ethical standards across its AI ecosystem.

The end-to-end platform will leverage IBM’s watsonx.governance and IBM Consulting’s AI expertise.

IBM said the collaboration addresses key challenges such as maintaining consistent oversight of e&’s AI systems, managing risks such as non-compliance and ethical concerns, and monitoring AI performance at scale.

By establishing a robust framework, e& aims to enhance accountability, mitigate potential biases, and safeguard data within its AI ecosystem.

The AI governance solution introduces features such as automated risk management, compliance monitoring, and performance analysis.

This enables e& to mitigate risks, detect biases, and adhere to regulatory standards throughout the AI model lifecycle, from development to decommissioning, IBM explained.

The solution establishes a centralised inventory of AI models, enabling comprehensive traceability and enhanced oversight.

e& group chief AI and data officer Dena Almansoori said: “As AI continues to transform industries, responsible governance is paramount. At e&, we are committed to leading by example and setting the global benchmark when it comes to establishing robust AI governance practices.

“By adopting IBM watsonx.governance, we are taking a decisive step forward in our AI journey. This collaboration ensures transparency, explainability and efficiency across our AI operations, raising the bar for AI governance in the industry.”

IBM general manager of Gulf, Levant and Pakistan Shukri Eid said: “By integrating automation, real-time monitoring, and centralised oversight, we are addressing key governance challenges and reducing risks associated with AI.”

IBM Consulting will be collaborating with e& to design a comprehensive AI governance framework tailored to e&’s needs.

This includes defining workflows, key performance indicators, and onboarding existing AI models to deliver real-time insights into AI’s value and risks.

Earlier in January 2025, IBM partnered with L’Oréal to develop an AI model aimed at improving cosmetic formulation and sustainability.

The AI foundation model will support L’Oréal’s research and innovation teams globally, processing formulation and component data to accelerate product formulation and optimisation.