Oracle and IBM are also exploring a joint go-to-market strategy to introduce new services and capabilities. Credit: JuliusKielaitis/Shutterstock.

Tech major IBM has expanded collaboration with Oracle, focusing on the integration of IBM’s AI offerings with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This collaboration is aimed at driving a new era of multi-agentic, AI-driven productivity and efficiency across various enterprise operations.

In July 2025, IBM plans to make its watsonx Orchestrate AI agent offerings available on OCI to support multi-agent, multi-system business processes.

These offerings will be compatible with Oracle’s AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, OCI Generative AI Agents, and other AI services.

Initially, watsonx Orchestrate agents will focus on human resources use cases, performing AI inferencing on OCI.

IBM’s agents, running on watsonx Orchestrate and powered by Red Hat OpenShift on OCI, will cater to public, sovereign, government, and Oracle Alloy regions.

This setup will help customers meet specific regulatory and privacy requirements and can also be hosted on-premises or in multicloud environments, ensuring hybrid cloud capabilities.

Oracle plans to offer IBM’s Granite family of AI models through OCI Data Science via AI Quick Actions.

The open-source Granite models are expected to become available as a cached LLM within OCI in the second half of this year, providing customers with efficient AI model options.

IBM Ecosystem, Strategic Partners & Initiatives senior vice-president Kareem Yusuf said: “By integrating our AI with Oracle’s offerings, we’re enabling businesses to easily deploy and manage AI agents across their enterprise.

“Our collaboration with Oracle illustrates how IBM and our partners offer clients a seamless and flexible path to scale AI.”

Additionally, IBM and Oracle aim to make IBM Envizi ESG Suite available on OCI, starting with a release in Saudi Arabia within the next 12 months.

IBM Envizi is a solution for automating the capture, management, and reporting of ESG data.

IBM’s watsonx.ai is now certified to run on OCI, offering scalability and performance for various instance types.

This certification enables customers to develop and deploy AI services on OCI, where their applications and data may already reside.

Oracle and IBM are also exploring a joint go-to-market strategy in select markets to introduce new services and capabilities to customers.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI and data management services executive vice-presidentGreg Pavlik said: “AI delivers the most impactful value when it works seamlessly across an entire business.

“IBM and Oracle have been collaborating to drive customer success for decades, and our expanded partnership will provide customers new ways to help transform their businesses with AI.”