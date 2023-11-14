US technology company IBM has announced that its new generative AI (GenAI) toolkit, watsonx.governance, will be available in early December.
IBM says the toolkit provides organisations with the tools to manage risks that come with the integration of GenAI, helping them to govern and build trust in the technology.
As research company GlobalData states in its GenAI Watch report, businesses are increasingly ready to move forward with GenAI.
Companies in a variety of areas are progressing quickly from the proof-of-concept stage to full deployments, at times even bypassing pilots, the research company said.
“However, the market is still in the early stages, and enterprises are struggling with numerous challenges related to developing their GenAI strategies and deploying projects that utilise the new technology,” the report added.
IBM’s toolkit allows companies to embrace transparency and anticipate compliance with future AI-focused regulation, a spokesperson for the company said.
“Company boards and CEOs are looking to reap the rewards from today’s more powerful AI models, but the risks due to a lack of transparency and inability to govern these models have been holding them back,” said Kareem Yusuf, senior vice president, product management and growth at IBM Software.
Yusuf said that watsonx.governance is a “one-stop-shop for businesses that are struggling to deploy and manage both LLM and ML models”.
“Its ability to translate regulations into enforceable policies will only become more essential for enterprises as new AI regulation takes hold worldwide,” Yusuf added.
The watsonx.governance product is one of three in IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform. The platform includes AI assistants to help businesses accelerate the impact of AI.
In May, IBM announced it anticipates pausing hiring for positions that it believes AI will eventually take over.
In an interview with Bloomberg, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the company will suspend or pause hiring for back-office functions such as human resources.
The company employs some 26,000 people in these non-customer facing roles, Krishna said.
“I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period,” he added.