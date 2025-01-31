Telefónica Tech, the digital business unit of Telefónica, and tech giant IBM have collaborated to develop quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.
The companies intend to create solutions that secure companies and public administrations against the anticipated risks of a post-quantum world.
The solutions will be tailored to protect critical data from being decrypted by quantum computers, adhering to new quantum-safe cryptography standards set by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
IBM has co-developed two of the three algorithms that NIST has published as post-quantum cryptography standards.
Telefónica Tech will incorporate IBM’s quantum-safe technology into its cybersecurity services, to develop solutions for addressing new risks posed by advanced quantum computers.
In addition, Telefónica Tech will support organisations in transitioning to new cryptographic standards and algorithms, ensuring resilience against quantum computing-related cybersecurity risks.
The agreement also includes the establishment of a joint use case office, focusing on areas such as secure algorithm adaptation, communications encryption, and critical environment protection.
IBM has introduced a suite of enterprise software, including IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, to help organisations manage cryptography and address vulnerabilities.
Telefónica Tech strategic partnerships global head Raquel Ruiz Lozano said: “Quantum computing offers incredible opportunities, but it could also pose a significant challenge in terms of cybersecurity.
“This collaboration agreement with IBM allows us to continue to help address the potential risks of the post-quantum world, thanks to its IBM’s quantum safe technology, and to offer our clients solutions to help protect their critical data and face this transformation with security and confidence.”
As part of the agreement, Telefónica deployed IBM’s infrastructure at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, to foster a secure and resilient environment against post-quantum threats.
This infrastructure features an IBM LinuxONE system with end-to-end encryption using quantum-safe cryptography, IBM Storage technology, and advanced tools for key protection.
Recently, IBM and technology company e& teamed up on a multi-modal AI governance platform to improve compliance and ethical practices.