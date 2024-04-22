Improbable Worlds has been granted a patent for methods and systems that provide dynamic dictionary-based compression and decompression for efficient data transfer during sessions between server and client devices. The technology involves updating compression dictionaries based on received messages to improve compression efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Improbable Worlds gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Improbable Worlds, AI assisted CAD was a key innovation area identified from patents. Improbable Worlds's grant share as of February 2024 was 59%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic dictionary-based compression and decompression method

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Improbable Worlds Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11863207B2) discloses a method and apparatus for efficient data compression during a session between a server device and a client device. The method involves receiving a plurality of messages associated with server states, determining frames based on these messages, compressing the frames using a compression dictionary, and updating the dictionary during the session. The compression dictionary is trained based on the frames, and additional frames are compressed using the updated dictionary. The apparatus includes processors and memory storing instructions to execute the compression process efficiently.



Furthermore, the patent details additional features such as periodic retraining of the compression dictionary, generating a dictionary ID to identify the compression dictionary, grouping frames based on common characteristics, and sending the updated compression dictionary to computing devices. The method also involves fragmenting the updated compression dictionary into multiple fragments based on data packet size and sending these fragments to computing devices. The patent aims to enhance data compression efficiency during sessions, ensuring optimal performance and reduced data transmission overhead. The disclosed method and apparatus provide a systematic approach to data compression, ensuring effective utilization of resources and improved data transfer speeds during communication sessions between server and client devices.

