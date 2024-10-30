The company’s neural implant, with a thickness of just 10 micrometres, leverages the properties of graphene. Credit: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics.

Spain-based INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a company specialising in graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies, has secured $50m (€46m) in a Series B financing round, aimed at advancing the development of its neural interface technology.

imec.xpand spearheaded the funding round with participation from new investors including EIC Fund, CDTI-Innvierte, Fond ICO Next Tech, and Avançsa.

The company’s investors namely Asabys Partners, Aliath Bioventures and Vsquared also took part.

The latest investment brings the total capital raised by INBRAIN to a total of $68m since its inception.

In addition, INBRAIN has secured additional funding from German science and technology company Merck KGaA.

This investment is expected to aid INBRAIN in progressing the clinical development of its technology for therapeutic areas of interest selected by Merck.

The collaboration will expedite the application of INBRAIN’s technology in humans, to assess its potential in treating conditions related to the central and peripheral nervous systems.

The company’s neural implant, with a thickness of just 10 micrometres, leverages the properties of graphene. It is said to have the potential to decode and modulate neural signals precisely.

With the new influx of capital, INBRAIN is set to fast-track the development of its BCI platform, which offers a bidirectional approach to interpreting and influencing neural activity with unparalleled resolution.

The funds will also support ongoing clinical trials, facilitate the growth of the company’s team, and further enhance its artificial intelligence-driven platform for treating neurological disorders.

In conjunction with the funding, INBRAIN also collaborated with imec to scale its graphene interfaces for commercial production.

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Carolina Aguilar CEO and co-founder said: “We’re shaping the future of brain-computer interface therapeutics. This funding empowers us to advance our AI-driven graphene neurotechnology, which has already shown great results versus current commercial neuromodulation technology.

“We are excited to have the support of a top-tier syndicate as we work to bring this technology to patients in need of more precise, personalized treatments.”