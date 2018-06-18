Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

The opening weekend Incredibles 2 box office results are in, and they’re incredibly impressive.

In the US alone, Incredibles 2 brought in $180m in its opening weekend. That officially gives the film the title of best opening weekend for an animated film ever. Not only has it won the title, but Incredibles 2 has done so by a serious margin.

The previous record for the biggest opening weekend of an animated film was set in 2016 by another Pixar sequel, Finding Dory. That film made $135m at the US box office in its opening weekend. It also beat other huge box office winners like Beauty And The Beast and Captain America: Civil War.

Incredibles 2 also now holds the record for the largest opening day for an animated film, the eighth largest opening weekend ever and the second largest June opening in US box office history (behind Jurassic World).

In addition, the film made $51.5m at the international box office. That may seem like a relatively small figure, but it’s worth noting that most Pixar has a staggered global release. The film released in the US, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, and Russia. Next weekend it will open in China, Iceland, Croatia, Thailand and India.

These will be followed by release dates in Brazil (28 June), France (4 July), UK (13 July), Korea (19 July), Japan (1 August), Spain (3 August), Italy (19 September) and Germany (27 September).

Given the film’s massive domestic opening, and popularity with critics and audiences (A+ rating from CinemaScore, 94% from critics and 88% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes) it seems safe to assume it will continue to perform for weeks to come.

Disney climbs back on top

While Incredibles 2′s success will no doubt be cause for celebration at Pixar, the higher ups at Disney should be pleased too.

Disney has suffered a rocky few weeks since the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. After a troubled development, the latest adventure from LucasFilm (also owned by Disney) has made a disappointing $339.5m at the global box office in the three weeks since it launched. Disney could reportedly lose around $50m on the film.

However, the success of Incredibles 2 should help to reinvigorate Disney’s recent hot streak which had faltered since the successes of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

The next challenge for Disney and Incredibles 2 will be to see off threats from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Hotel Transylvania 3. The staggered release dates will certainly help with the former. The latter, despite being a popular franchise, doesn’t come close to matching Pixar’s success.

How much will Incredibles 2 make at the box office?

While it’s obviously impossible to predict how successful any movie will be, we can make an educated guess.

Captain America: Civil War made a very similar (though slightly lesser) amount on its opening weekend. That film had a worldwide gross of $1.15bn so it’s not inconceivable Incredibles 2 could earn a similar amount.

It’s also potentially worth noting the final box office total of Finding Dory. Both were Pixar sequels to classic properties, both were animations, both aimed at a family audience. In addition, importantly, both are able to leverage the power of nostalgia. That should help to draw in slightly older audiences in addition to the family market.

Incredibles 2 made 25% more than Finding Dory during its opening weekend. If that follows through the rest of its run, Incredibles 2 could be on track to earn $1.29bn. That would make it Pixar’s highest grossing film ever. It’d also put it almost on par with Frozen, Disney’s current highest earning animated feature.

Either way, there’s no denying the power of Pixar and the Incredibles brand. It seems likely Disney will be able to leverage that power to deliver a major financial success with Incredibles 2.