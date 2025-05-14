The joint venture between HCL Technologies and Foxconn will establish the plant near Jewar Airport in the YEIDA region. Credit: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.

Indian government has approved the establishment of a semiconductor unit, a joint venture between HCL Group and Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This development is part of the India Semiconductor Mission and involves an investment of Rs37bn ($434.7m).

The plant will be located near Jewar airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

The semiconductor unit will focus on manufacturing display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and other devices with displays.

The plant is designed to produce 20,000 wafers per month, with a monthly design output capacity of 36 million units.

In a media statement, the government said: “Semiconductor industry is now shaping up across the country. World class design facilities have come up in many states across the country. State governments are vigorously pursuing the design firms.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“With the demand for semiconductor increasing with the rapid growth of laptop, mobile phone, server, medical device, power electronics, defence equipment, and consumer electronics manufacturing in Bharat, this new unit will further add to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it added.

In January 2024, Foxconn and HCL Group partnered to establish a chip packaging and testing venture.

As per the deal, Foxconn holds a 40% stake in the joint venture.

Foxconn had announced an investment of $1.5bn in November 2023 to expand its operations in India.

In September 2024, Dutch company NXP Semiconductors announced an investment of more than $1bn to expand its research and development (R&D) activities in India.