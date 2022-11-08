India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.5% in October 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 6.5% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.69% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 40.23% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.7% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.14% in October 2022, registering a 26.36% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 11.34% share, a decrease of 29.34% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.13%, registering a 37.97% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4%, down 41.44% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Accenture posted 2,756 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 17.85% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 535 jobs and a 33.29% drop. Wipro with 419 IT jobs and Genpact with 264 jobs, recorded a 49.64% growth and a 25.63% decrease, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a decline of 6.45% with 261 job postings during October 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.12%, down by 31.55% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 43.56% share, registered a decline of 26.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.12% share, down 45.8% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.69%.