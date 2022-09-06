India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.1% in August 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.52% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 39.31% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 1.72% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.91% in August 2022, registering a 36.45% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 12.12% share, a decrease of 21.68% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.48%, registering a 10.7% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.21%, up 10.69% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 44.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Accenture posted 1,812 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 61.72% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 765 jobs and a 6.48% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 736 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 369 jobs, recorded a 22.12% decline and a 17.08% decrease, respectively, while Capgemini recorded an increase of 3.79% with 329 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.04%, down by 19.12% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 45.48% share, registered a decline of 42.32% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.16% share, up 3.55% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.32%, recording a month-on-month increase of 59.46%.