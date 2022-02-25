India’s technology industry sees a drop of 2.13% in cross border deal activity in January 2022

India’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.13% in overall cross border deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alphabet’s $700m acquisition of 1.28% stake in Bharti Airtel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 46 cross border deals worth $1.9bn were announced in January 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 47 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 37 deals, which accounted for 80.4% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with eight cross border deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 17.4% and 2.2% of overall deal activity in the India’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $1bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $700m and $200m respectively.

India technology industry cross border deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 70% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.33bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alphabet $700m acquisition deal for 1.28% stake in Bharti Airtel

2) The $250m venture financing of Moglilabs by Falcon Edge Capital,Tiger Global Management and Ward Ferry Management

3) Global Emerging Markets $200m private equity deal with Smartron India Pvt

4) The $100m venture financing of Leadership Boulevard by GSV Ventures and WestBridge Capital Partners

5) Bobby Mehta,Digital Horizon,DST Global,Jigsaw VC,Oliver Jung,QED Investors,RTP Global,Susir Kumar,Tiger Global Management and XYZ Capital $82m venture financing deal with Refyne Tech