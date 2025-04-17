Touchcast holds 27 patents in AI and video technology. Credit: dee karen/Shutterstock.

Infinite Reality (iR), an AI and immersive technology company, has agreed to acquire Touchcast, a company specialising in agentic AI, in a cash and stock deal valued at $500m.

The deal values Infinite Reality at $15.5bn and marks its largest acquisition to date.

Touchcast’s AI platform, Mentorverse, creates specialised AI mentors capable of engaging in natural, face-to-face video conversations.

These mentors combine “consistent personalities with deep domain expertise”, offering multimodal interactions that differ from traditional chatbots.

The technology is planned to be integrated across Infinite Reality’s suite of products and services, including Napster, iR Studio, and iR Enterprise.

Within Napster, Touchcast’s platform will allow users to create “immersive social listening” environments and use AI for playlist creation, community engagement, and music-related interactions.

In iR Enterprise and iR Studio, the integration will provide enterprises and creators with AI agents tailored to enhance global customer service and sales functions.

Infinite Reality CEO and founder John Acunto said: “The Touchcast technology has immediate applications across our entire business portfolio and will no doubt provide our customers with instant benefits – whether those customers are Napster subscribers and artists, global Fortune 500 brands, or small businesses.

“What Edo Segal and his team have developed at Touchcast will no doubt accelerate Infinite Reality’s mission to lead a transition to a more immersive, personalised and conversational web.”

Touchcast operates on infrastructure built with OpenAI and hosted on Microsoft Azure through a $50m strategic partnership.

The company holds 27 patents in AI and video technology, covering areas such as coordinated presentations, video conferencing enhancements, and intelligent virtual assistant systems.

Touchcast’s solutions are used by major enterprises in sectors including automotive, home improvement, consulting, and education.

Touchcast CEO and founder Edo Segal said: “Joining forces with Infinite Reality represents the ideal next chapter for Touchcast.

“From day one, our mission has been to humanize AI— moving beyond chatbots to create intelligent, emotionally resonant experiences that feel intuitive and alive.

“iR not only shares that belief and has the platform to bring our technology to scale across industries and audiences, but together we can empower a new generation of creators and businesses to deliver expertise, storytelling, and service in ways that were unimaginable until now.”

In 2024, iR acquired UK-based Landvault in a deal valued at $450m.