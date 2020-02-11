Biggest influencers in artificial intelligence in Q4 2019: The top companies and individuals to follow

GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top artificial intelligence influencers based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in artificial intelligence on Twitter during Q4 2019.

Biggest influencers in artificial intelligence: The top ten in Q4 2019

1. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is a recognised thought leader and one of the leading influencers of technologies including AI, IoT, big data, and data science. As director of Advertisement, now acquired by Digital Power, the influencer provides insights and secures analytics data quality, among other responsibilities.

The influencer states that enhanced AI capabilities will allow drones to be controlled with the mind, along with robots eventually overtaking humans. Ronald further believes that AI has the potential to change what businesses will expect from their employees in the future, making them more curious, agile, and effective.

Twitter followers: 203,820

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture. The influencer has over 20 years of experience in SAP, with well-rounded exposure to project management, people, and consulting skills. Ganapathi builds recommendations and applies algorithms to detect anomalies in the financial industry. He also has experience in deep learning algorithms for IoT and robotics.

An author and postdoc research scholar, Ganapathi is regarded as a top influencer in artificial intelligence. He works with various customers on developing AI strategies, neural networks, and other deep learning techniques to tackle various business problems.

Twitter followers: 75,056

GlobalData influencer score: 84

3. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting company, at Maryland, the US. A top big data, AI, and data science influencer, Kirk has performed roles such as professor of astrophysics to advisor at national research labs and government facilities.

Kirk is of the opinion that certain problems can lend themselves to AI. However, others such as critical thinking, cognitive analysis, and human empathy should not be approached with AI.

Twitter followers: 248,146

GlobalData influencer score: 81

It's great that we are teaching kids to code, but #Coding is one of those job categories that #AI will wipe out in 10 years: https://t.co/RDV9hDaIN7

———

Far better to teach kids #DigitalLiteracy and #DataLiteracy — #DataScience is gateway to #STEM careers: https://t.co/iEchkkI63G https://t.co/rPBgTgaAmb — Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne) November 20, 2019

4. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is the creator and founder of margaris ventures, a venture capitalist and advisory that offers non-linear solutions to businesses. The only influencer to have received the ‘the triple crown’ ranking, Spiros is regarded as a top AI, fintech, and blockchain influencer.

Spiros is also on the advisory board of the wefox Group, a European insurtech that allows insurance companies to interact with brokers. Spiros is of the opinion that both, investing in startups and companies investing in AI technology are not about competitive advantage anymore, but requirement.

Twitter followers: 88,374

GlobalData influencer score: 81

5. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a top B2B influencer with extensive experience across enterprise sales and business development. He has helped telecom and IT companies such as Intel, Samsung, and AT&T scale across areas including mobile, cloud, AI, IoT, blockchain, and digital health.

The social media influencer tweets on several AI topics such as the dangers of artificial intelligence in medicine, and the usage of the solution in customer service, among others. He refers to AI as agile thinking in one of his articles, converting traditional thinking to better decision making with machine intelligence.

Twitter followers: 268,748

GlobalData influencer score: 73

6. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)

Mike Quindazzi is a sales leader and managing director at PWC. He has over 30 years of industry experience in strategy and transformational ingenuities. Regarded as a top influencer of AI, robotics, augmented reality, and digital transformation, Quindazzi has worked with several tech companies such as Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, and Workday.

Quindazzi is of the opinion that AI is amplifying the potential of solutions such as the internet of things (IoT). He also highlights the application of AI in different industries such as banking, indicating that it helps in cutting costs, enhancing security, and building loyalty.

Twitter followers: 140,257

GlobalData influencer score: 62

7. Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer)

Robert Scoble is a chief strategy officer at Infinite Retina, which helps spatial computing companies get the required funding to progress. As a strategist and researcher, Robert enables companies to gain visibility and scale in areas such as augmented or virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, and associated fields.

A tech evangelist and blogger, Robert is a strong advocate of virtual and mixed reality solutions, stating that they will eventually displace smartphones.

Twitter followers: 409,050

GlobalData influencer score: 53

Just got the newest Tesla AI chip in my car and now it recognizes stoplights. It is amazing how this makes the car feel different. Better. More self driving features coming soon. Bring it on @elonmusk ! pic.twitter.com/Fz3IxL79uc — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) January 17, 2020

8. Tamara Mccleary (@TamaraMcCleary)

Tamara Mccleary is the creator of Thulium, a social media analytics and consulting firm. Regarded as one of the leading influencers of technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and robotics, Tamara offers analytics, management, marketing campaigns, and strategies for B2B and enterprise.

A technology futurist, Tamara focuses on driving smart social and return of investments from social media. She believes that AI combined with machine learning is helping in understanding consumers better, which in turn is contributing towards personalised marketing.

Twitter followers: 306,565

GlobalData influencer score: 50

9. Sandy Carter (@sandy_carter)

Sandy Carter is the vice president of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Among the top influencers of technologies such as AI, IoT, and social business, Sandy is involved in the creation of ecosystems, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and smarter workforce for companies.

A pioneer in digital business, Sandy is of the opinion that AI is the greatest innovation in history and that it will help in address important areas such as finding a cure for cancer.

Twitter followers: 81,243

GlobalData influencer score: 47

A recent @IDC study estimated that this year, 40% of #digitaltransformation initiatives will take advantage of #AI. By 2021, global spending on AI and #machinelearning technologies will exceed $50B. pic.twitter.com/urkFswaBxa — sandy carter (@sandy_carter) January 20, 2020

10. Thomas Power (@thomaspower)

Thomas Power is a board member of 9 Spokes, which delivers world-class technologies to small businesses. He is regarded as one of the top influencers of technologies such as AI, blockchain, and fintech.

A social media coach, the influencer touches upon important issues such as AI experts urging machine learning researchers to tackle climate change. He also states that the combination of IoT with smart systems will make artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) a powerful tool for many applications such as drone traffic monitoring and smart retail.

Twitter followers: 321,970

GlobalData influencer score: 46

