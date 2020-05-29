GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top CEO influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named 15 of the most influential people in CEOs on Twitter during Q1 2020.

Biggest influencers in CEOs: The top 15 in Q1 2020

1. Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Elon Musk is an engineer and technology entrepreneur, and industrial designer. He is the founder and CEO of SpaceX or Space Exploration Technologies Corp, an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company based out of Hawthorne, California. He is also the product architect and CEO of Tesla.

Twitter followers: 33,171,114

Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now above 390 miles or ~630 km https://t.co/sNFzIkuJpC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020

2. Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Tim Cook is an industrial engineer and the CEO of Apple Inc., a technology company based out of Cupertino, California. Tim served as the company’s cheif operating officer under its co-founder Steve Jobs. He is a strong advocate of political reformation across domestic and international surveillance, corporate taxation, cyber security, environmental protection, and manufacturing.

Twitter followers: 11,598,632

To help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and a US app in partnership with the CDC. As always, the data is yours and your privacy is protected. Stay safe and healthy. https://t.co/qUEMYOzZUC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 27, 2020

3. Anand Mahindra (@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra is a businessman and chairman of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate holding company based out of Mumbai, India. He became a member of the U.S Indian Business Council (USIBC) in 2014, where he helped promote the policy advocacy priorities.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Twitter followers: 7,341,244

Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission.

—Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure (1/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

4. Jack Dorsey (@jack)

Jack Dorsey is a computer programmer and entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, a social networking and microblogging service company based in San Francisco, California. He is also the founder and CEO of Square, a mobile payments company. His other projects and ideas included networks of medical supplies and frictionless service market.

Twitter followers: 4,540,185

We just held our first fully virtual Twitter global all-hands using @Google Meet and @SlackHQ. We had folks all around the world working from home, and some in our offices. Worked flawlessly, and enabled some things that weren’t possible before. Thanks Google and Slack! https://t.co/qD3d09pluZ — jack (@jack) March 3, 2020

5. Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

Sundar Pichai is a business executive and the CEO of Alphabet and subsidiaries Google, a technology company based out of Mountain View, California. Prior to Google, Sundar Pichai worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting at McKinsey.

Twitter followers: 2,537,535

We’re committing $800M+ in new #COVID19 response efforts, incl $340M in @GoogleAds credits for SMBs worldwide, $250M in ad grants for @WHO & 100+ govt orgs globally, a $200M investment fund for NGOs & banks to help small businesses access capital, and more https://t.co/oVj6MMs9Bl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 27, 2020

6. Satya Nadella (@satyanadella)

Satya Nadella is a business executive and the CEO of Microsoft, a technology company headquartered at Redmond, Washington. Prior to CEO, he was the executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise group where he built and ran the company’s computing platforms. Nadella worked with Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft.

Twitter followers: 2,004,769

We have a responsibility to ensure that our actions and the products we build benefit everyone on the planet – and the planet itself. That’s why today we are making new commitments to address climate change. https://t.co/CzpeUpVhzs — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 16, 2020

7. Marc Benioff (@Benioff)

Marc Benioff is the chair and CEO of Salesforce, a cloud-based software company based out of San Francisco, California. Benoiff has also worked as senior vice president of Oracle for almost 13 years. In 2018, Marc and his wife bought Time, a news magazine and website company based out of New York.

Twitter followers: 1,011,282

Capitalism as we have known it is dead, & this obsession that we have with maximizing profits for shareholders alone has led to incredible inequality & a planetary emergency. When we serve all stakeholders, business is the greatest platform for change. https://t.co/zGqlErgeHp — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) January 22, 2020

8. Michael Dell (@MichaelDell)

Michael Dell is the CEO and chairman of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s largest technology infrastructure companies based out of Texas, the US. Prior to Dell, Michael worked as chairman for VMware, a software company providing cloud computing and virtualisation software and services.

Twitter followers: 669,949

Many of our @DellTech customers are reaching out with questions about how to manage a remote workforce, so we pulled together some tips, best practices and lessons we've learned along the way.https://t.co/58m0L26yJH — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) March 25, 2020

9. Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

Deepinder Goyal is the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, an Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start up. Prior to creating Zomato, Deepinder worked as a management consultant with Bain and Company in New Delhi.

Twitter followers: 437,134

Here are some initiatives we are taking to help our users, restaurant partners, and delivery partners in these times – [1/n] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 25, 2020

10. Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar)

Vijay Shekar Sharma is the founder and CEO of Paytm, an Indian e-commerce payment platform and financial technology company based out of Noida, India. Prior to Paytm, Vijay founded One97 Communications Limited, a digital goods and mobile commerce platform. He was also associated with Startec Global Systems, the India Today Group, and the RiverRun Software Group in the past.

Twitter followers: 371,740

Launching India’s ultimate All-in-one QR !! https://t.co/fjgsuMosGr

• No more any limits of accepting wallet payments :: ZERO % Fee and unlimited amount.

• Paytm and Any UPI App can scan.

• Only QR with Wallet + UPI + RuPay cards at 0% Fee. #PaytmKaro pic.twitter.com/xMwl5DrCZZ — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 8, 2020

11. Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong)

Brian Armstrong is the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, a digital currency exchange based out of San Francisco, California. Prior to Coinbase, Armstrong worked as a software engineer with Airbnb and is also the coounder of Give Crypto, a non-profit that distributes crypto currencies to the poor.

Twitter followers: 327,962

I published "What will happen to cryptocurrency in the 2020s" https://t.co/SetLhLv4WE — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) January 3, 2020

12. Brian Chesky (@bchesky)

Brain Chesky is the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, an online marketplace company and hospitality services provider based out of San Francisco, the US. Prior to Airbnb, Chesky worked as a principal at Brain Chesky Inc and as an industrial designer at 3DID.

Twitter followers: 310,395

First, Airbnb will allow guests around the world to cancel and get their money back. We will not collect fees on these bookings. https://t.co/XmE6AvQACA — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) March 14, 2020

13. Marcelo Claure (@marceloclaure)

Marcelo Claure is the CEO of Softbank Group International and the COO of the SoftBank Group Corp. Claure, alongside chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, oversees the strategic direction of the Tokyo-based company. Claure also served as executive chairman of Sprint where he is widely recognised for delivering the best financial results that led to the merger with T-Mobile US.

Twitter followers: 250,912

Friends, Hospitals in outbreak countries will face huge challenges coping with the surge of patients. The clinical practitioners on the front lines of China’s fight against COVID-19 have developed a handbook of treatment and care protocols for healthcare providers. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TUCyvah7Su — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 18, 2020

14. Max Levchin (@mlevchin)

Max Levchin is the co-creator and CEO of Affirm, a privately held financial technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California. He is also the founder of SciFi VC, and HVF Labs in the San Francisco Bay Area. He specialises in cryptography, security, product and user-interface design, web applications, and more.

Twitter followers: 227,705

Among others, we are running the world’s largest somewhat-controlled experiment on impact long-term use of Bluetooth headphones have on brain health. — Max Levchin (@mlevchin) May 15, 2020

15. Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos)

Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon, a multinational conglomerate technology company based out of Seattle, the US. Prior to Amazon, Bezos worked at D.E Shaw & Co, an investment management firm. He also founded Blue Origin, an aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company in September 2000.

Twitter followers: 1,105,864

Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.