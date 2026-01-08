Infosys to integrate Topaz with Amazon Q to streamline cross-industry functions. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Infosys has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the adoption of GenAI among enterprise clients.

By integrating Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer, Infosys aims to automate and streamline core business functions across sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, and consumer goods.

Topaz is an AI-focused suite of services, while Q Developer is a generative AI-powered assistant.

The combined platform is designed to enhance processes like software development, recruitment, human resources, sales, and vendor management by automating documentation. It also provides tailored support for coding, debugging, testing, and modernising legacy systems.

This integration also seeks to accelerate project timelines and improve productivity within Infosys’ internal teams.

Infosys executive vice president and AI and industry verticals global services head Balakrishna DR said: “By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management.”

Additionally, Infosys is using AWS’s generative AI capabilities in areas such as sports and entertainment to deliver personalised real-time experiences for end-users.

AWS India and South Asia president Sandeep Dutta said: “The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organisations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients.

“Through this collaboration, Infosys and AWS are committed to delivering solutions rooted in technical excellence and tailored to address the unique demands of global industries.”

Infosys Topaz combined with Amazon Bedrock offers dynamic engagement tools that can reach large audiences and improve fan interaction.

Separately, Infosys has formed a collaboration with Cognition to scale Devin, an AI-powered coding agent described as an AI software engineer.

Following six months of pilot use that demonstrated gains in engineering quality and efficiency, Infosys intends to embed Devin into its internal engineering teams and client delivery frameworks.

Through the Infosys Topaz Fabric platform, the company aims to streamline infrastructure, data and application workflows while facilitating enterprise adoption of AI-driven automation for system updates and technical debt reduction.

Joint engineering frameworks and enablement programmes are planned to support wider usage across industries.

Early implementations have begun within the financial services sector, including banking, payments, capital markets, and insurance.