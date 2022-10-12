Infosys’s IT hiring activity rises 8.5% in September 2022

India-based company Infosys IT hiring rose 8.5% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.43% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 50.38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.85% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Infosys IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Infosys, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.84% in September 2022, and a 3.66% drop over August 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 24.08% in September 2022, and registered growth of 886.36%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 20.64% in September 2022, a 933.33% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Infosys

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 75.92% share, which marked a 307.14% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 14.87%, registering a 54.73% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.77% share and a 5.95% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.44% and a month-on-month increase of 33.33%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 66.26% share in September 2022, a 706.76% growth over August 2022. Australia featured next with a 7.66% share, down 11.54% over the previous month. US recorded a 6.88% share, a decline of 71.56% compared with August 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Infosys IT hiring activity in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.05%, up by 119.16% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 42.84% share, a growth of 31.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 2.66% share, up 33.33% over August 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 12%.