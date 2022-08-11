Infosys’s IT hiring activity rises 8.9% in July 2022

India-based company Infosys IT hiring rose 8.9% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.11% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 53.6% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 2.55% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Infosys IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Infosys, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.25% in July 2022, and a 61.12% rise over June 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 14.55% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 26.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.72% in July 2022, a 63.04% rise from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Infosys

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 66.33% share, which marked a 32.3% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 21.59%, registering a 43.03% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.99% share and a 50.57% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.09% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 52.88% share in July 2022, a 49.74% growth over June 2022. US featured next with a 12.08% share, up 76% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 9.79% share, a decline of 12.3% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Infosys IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.46%, up by 27.9% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.05% share, a growth of 44.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 3.75% share, up 115.79% over June 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.74%, recording a month-on-month increase of 66.67%.