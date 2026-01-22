HUMAIN aims to deliver AI solutions both within Saudi Arabia and internationally. Credit: T. Schneider/ Shutterstock.com.

HUMAIN and Saudi Arabia’s National Infrastructure Fund (Infra) have signed a framework agreement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos to provide up to $1.2bn in financing for AI and digital infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement sets out non-binding terms for Infra to fund HUMAIN’s plans to develop up to 250 megawatts (MW) of hyperscale AI data centre capacity.

These facilities will utilise advanced GPUs for AI training and inference, supporting clients across local, regional and international markets.

The parties have also agreed to consider the formation of an investment platform focused on AI data centres.

HUMAIN chief executive officer Tareq Amin said: “In partnership with Infra, our goal is to deliver world-class AI data centre infrastructure that enterprises can rely on as their compute needs grow more complex.”

This platform would be established by HUMAIN and Infra, with a structure designed to attract both global and domestic institutional investors, supporting further growth of HUMAIN’s strategy in AI infrastructure.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Infra CEO Esmail Alsallom said: “Our partnership with HUMAIN will activate new pathways to grow institutional investment and develop the digital economy through enabling AI infrastructure.”

This development follows the recent announcement by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), regarding the launch of HUMAIN as a company wholly owned by PIF.

HUMAIN will operate throughout the AI value chain, providing products and services including data centres, cloud infrastructure, advanced AI models, and one of the most powerful multimodal Arabic language large models.

HUMAIN aims to deliver AI solutions both within Saudi Arabia and internationally. The company will manage data centre projects, source technological hardware, and promote the adoption of AI across sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

It is expected that HUMAIN will support innovation, creation of intellectual property, and assist in achieving national objectives for AI.

The PIF continues to invest in developing the local AI ecosystem and establishing international partnerships.

According to the Global AI Index published in 2024, Saudi Arabia has been ranked first globally for its government AI strategy.

PIF’s initiatives contribute towards positioning Saudi Arabia as a major centre for digital economy activity by building capacity in artificial intelligence research and technology.

HUMAIN’s efforts will focus on consolidating Saudi Arabia’s role as a leader in advanced data technologies while attracting investments and skilled professionals from both within the country and abroad.