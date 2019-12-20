Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The festive season is truly upon us, promising a week of drinks aplenty. But for those of us looking for something a bit more unusual and innovative from our festive booze, what alcoholic Christmas drinks are available?

Verdict brings you our favourite pick of innovative but alcoholic Christmas drinks, from unothodox spirits to drinks that redefine what we think of as alcohol.

Verdict’s pick of innovative Christmas drinks

Mike’s Hard Sparkling Water

If you’ve never considered sparkling water to be something alcohol should be added to, you’re not alone, but Mike’s is here to change your mind. Designed for health-conscious people who still want to party, Hard Sparkling Water is a seltzer made up of nothing more than water, alcohol, bubbles and natural flavouring.

Available in three flavours: lemon, lime and black cherry, every can of Mike’s contains just 99 calories, 0g of sugar and 5% alcohol. It’s not the sweetest of drinks, but is lightly refeshing, making is a strong choice to balance the weighty richness of a Christmas dinner.

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

If you’re seeking out a luxury option for Christmas that won’t leave you nodding off, why not consider the wonderful world of cold brew liqueurs? Made in Australia in batches of 300, and delivered in beautifully designed numbered bottles, Mr Black promises half the sugar and ten times the coffee of ‘old-world’ liqueurs, making it an ideal option for those that take their coffee seriously.

Offering 25% alcohol by volume, it is made with a bitter blend of Arabica coffees, and is cut with a straight, unaged wheat spirit, and can be drunk on its own over ice, or paired with fresh espresso for a punchy espresso martini.

Weedka Vokda

Cannabis might not yet be legal in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy its taste through the medium of vodka, thanks to Amsterdam-based Weedka. A 40% alcohol quinttuple distilled gain vodka infused with cannabis flavour, Weedka contains no THC, but will provide an unusual flavour that makes for an excellent party talking point.

As it’s a vodka, you can enjoy it in the usual cocktails, such as paired with sparkling water to create a skinny bitch, with ginger beer and mint to create a Weedka mule or with cola and lemon for a pub classic.

Wild Gin

Part of a range of products from Iceland’s Og natura, Wild Gin is unusual for the range of botanicals it uses. Instead of the usual suspects, it pairs pure spring water with a host of botanicals found in the Icelandic wilds, including arctic thyme, crimson rhubarb and angelica root.

The result is a 40% alcohol amber-coloured liquid that provides complex flavours and a crisp drinking experience. The company also offers a wild slow gin, which uses sólber blackcurrants that only appear for a short window of time each year.

Toast Beers

If you’re more of a beer drinker but still want something a bit special this Christmas, why not consider a pint that tackles food waste? Brewed in seven different countries, the range of beers from Toast are made from leftover bread that otherwise would be thrown away.

Available both in cans and bottles, Toast’s core range consists of four options: a bright, malty pale ale at 5% alcohol; a crisp craft lager at 5% alcohol, a citrussy session IPA at 4.5% and a zesty American pale ale at 4.8% alcohol.

