The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, alongside active matrix LED displays emerging as a significant innovation in visual communication thereby growing importance of technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), thin-film transistors (TFTs), thin-film encapsulation (TFE) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)]. These technologies work together to create the vibrant colours, high resolutions, energy efficiency, and other desirable features of active matrix LED displays. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Active matrix LED displays.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Active matrix LED displays is a key innovation area in technology

Active matrix LED displays, commonly employed in large televisions and monitors, are flat panel displays that utilise an array of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as individual pixels for video displays. These displays incorporate a thin film transistor (TFT) backplane, enabling the precise addressing of each pixel and granting control over individual pixels. As a result, active matrix LED displays offer significantly improved image quality and higher resolutions compared to passive matrix LED displays.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of active matrix LED displays.

Key players in active matrix LED displays – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to active matrix LED displays

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in active matrix LED displays, Beijing Electronics is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at a pixel circuit and a driving method thereof, an array substrate including the pixel circuit and a display apparatus. The pixel circuit comprises a display driving sub-circuit and a touch detection sub-circuit, wherein the display driving sub-circuit is configured to drive a display element to emit light under controls of the first scan line (SCAN1), the second scan line (SCAN2), the third scan line (SCAN3), the data line (DATA) and the light emitting control line (EM); and the touch detection sub-circuit is configured to detect a touch action and generate a sense signal under controls of the second scan line (SCAN2), the third scan line (SCAN3) and the data line (DATA).

The effect due to variances in a threshold voltage of driving thin film transistors can be eliminated by compensation, and an integration of a touch function and an AMOLED is achieved. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and LG Display.

In terms of geographical reach, Apple leads the pack, followed by Xiaomi and Beijing Electronics. In terms of application diversity, Konica Minolta holds the top position, followed by Japan Display and TCL Technology.

Active matrix LED displays deliver superior image quality, high resolutions, energy efficiency, versatility, wide viewing angles, and longevity in driving technological advancements. These displays play a vital role in various industries, enhancing visual experiences and enabling new possibilities in communication and information delivery.

