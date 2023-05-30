The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing, and growing importance of technologies such as sentiment analysis, facial expression recognition, speech and voice recognition, and biometric sensors. Emotion AI is used in virtual agents and chatbots to create more engaging and empathetic interactions with users. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Emotion AI.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adverserial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Emotion AI is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Emotion AI refers to an AI technology specifically developed to analyse and identify human emotions. It finds applications across a wide range of uses, including customer service chatbots and facial recognition tools. By leveraging natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision methods, it can accurately detect and interpret human facial expressions, vocal tones, and text-based interactions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of emotion AI.

Key players in emotion AI – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to emotion AI

Samsung is a leading patent filer in emotion AI. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing apparatus and method for recognising user activity, including a collector configured to collect a frequency-domain signal for each user activity and to generate learning data based on the frequency-domain signal.

The apparatus and method also include an extractor configured to extract a user activity feature from the frequency-domain signal based on an activity feature extracting model. The activity feature extracting model is learned based on the learning data from the collector.

Also included is a classifier, configured to analyse the user activity feature to classify a user activity pattern based on an activity pattern classifying model and configured to transmit the classified user activity pattern to an application device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include IBM and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Observe Technologies leads the pack, followed by Samsung and Didi Global. In terms of application diversity, Observe Technologies holds the top position, followed by eBay and Mitsubishi Electric.

Emotion AI enables more empathetic and personalised interactions between humans and AI systems. By understanding and responding to human emotions, emotion AI enhances user experiences, improves customer service, and opens opportunities for applications in mental health, education, and various other domains. To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.