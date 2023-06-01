The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with higher computational efficiency and lower power consumption, advancements in hardware technologies, and the need for specialised computing solutions for AI applications, as well as growing importance of technologies such as neuromorphic chips, memristors, and brain-inspired algorithms. By simulating the brain’s neural connections and cognitive processes, neuromorphic computing aims to accelerate AI computations, improve energy efficiency, and enable new applications in areas such as robotics, image processing, and natural language understanding. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Neuromorphic computing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and Generative adversarial networks (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Neuromorphic computing is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Neuromorphic computing refers to a computing approach that replicates the neural circuitry and biological architecture of the human brain. By utilising electronic components that emulate neural networks and the functionality of biological neurons, it enables the development of computing systems that are more energy-efficient and power-conscious. Neuromorphic computing finds application in the creation of cognitive systems, including AI and machine learning, offering promising advancements in intelligent computing.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 230+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of neuromorphic computing.

Key players in neuromorphic computing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to neuromorphic computing

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

International Business Machines (IBM) is a leading patent filer in neuromorphic computing. One of the company’s patents focuses on a resistive processing unit consisting of a transistor array with lithium-doped regions. The array is configured with first and second transmission lines connected to specific regions of the transistors, while a third transmission line is connected to the gate region. By applying an electrical voltage to these transmission lines, the mobilization of lithium ions in the lithium region alters the channel resistance of the transistors.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microchip Technology and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, Boeing leads the pack, followed by Nielsen Company and Evonetix. In terms of application diversity, Microsoft holds the top position, followed by Pure Storage and Nielsen Company.

AI innovation in neuromorphic computing focuses on developing computer systems and hardware architectures that mimic the structure and functionality of the human brain. Neuromorphic computing enables efficient and parallel processing of complex data by leveraging neural networks and synaptic connections.

