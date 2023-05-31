The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the advancements in sensor technology, data processing capabilities and artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) algorithms as well as increasing demand for advanced safety solutions, the rise of autonomous vehicles and rising demand for efficient traffic management. This has resulted in growing importance of technologies such as computer vision, sensor fusion, deep learning, and predictive analytics. These technologies work together to enhance situational awareness, improve response times, and ultimately prevent accidents, leading to safer environments and reduced risks. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Predictive collision detection.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well-established in the industry.

Predictive collision detection is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Predictive collision detection, utilised in video games and simulations, employs artificial intelligence to anticipate and avoid object collisions. By forecasting the path of each object, the system can assess the probability of a collision and initiate preventive measures. For instance, if two objects are on a collision course, the system can adjust the speed or position of one object to prevent the collision from happening.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of predictive collision detection.

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Intel 157 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 137 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 127 Unlock company profile
Nissan Motor 77 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Motor Group 66 Unlock company profile
Baidu 58 Unlock company profile
Kia 56 Unlock company profile
Denso 56 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 54 Unlock company profile
LG 51 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 43 Unlock company profile
Aptiv 40 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 40 Unlock company profile
Porsche Automobil 39 Unlock company profile
General Motors 36 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 34 Unlock company profile
Continental 33 Unlock company profile
Mazda Motor 25 Unlock company profile
Mando 23 Unlock company profile
Zhejiang Geely 23 Unlock company profile
Nio 22 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 21 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 20 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 16 Unlock company profile
Sumitomo Electric Industries 16 Unlock company profile
Uber Technologies 16 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 14 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 14 Unlock company profile
Siemens 13 Unlock company profile
AB Volvo 12 Unlock company profile
Apple 11 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 11 Unlock company profile
Geotab 10 Unlock company profile
Uatc 9 Unlock company profile
Valeo 9 Unlock company profile
Tencent 9 Unlock company profile
Fuji Heavy Industries 9 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 8 Unlock company profile
BorgWarner 8 Unlock company profile
Komatsu 7 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Mobis 6 Unlock company profile
NEC 6 Unlock company profile
Renault 6 Unlock company profile
Zeppelin-Stiftung 5 Unlock company profile
Subaru 5 Unlock company profile
Pioneer 5 Unlock company profile
Isuzu Motors 5 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 5 Unlock company profile
Automotive Research & Testing Center 5 Unlock company profile
NTT 5 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is a leading patent filer, in the predictive collision detection space. One of the company’s patents describes systems and methods that use cameras for enabling autonomous navigation features. One method involves capturing multiple images of the surrounding area using an image capture device, determining lane constraints on both sides of the user vehicle based on these images.This allows the user vehicle to pass another vehicle if it is in a different lane and abort the pass if the target vehicle is detected to be entering the user vehicle's lane before completion.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toyota Motor and Ford Motor.

By geographic reach, Komatsu leads the pack, followed by Renault and Nissan Motor. In terms of application diversity, Aisin holds the top position, followed by Geotab and Samsung.

AI innovation in predictive collision detection can enhance safety and prevent accidents in various domains. By utilising artificial intelligence algorithms to predict and prevent collisions between objects or vehicles, the technology can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and minimise potential damages. This innovation has the potential to revolutionise transportation systems, industrial operations, and even gaming experiences by providing real-time collision avoidance and improving overall safety standards.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.