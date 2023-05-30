The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as logic programming, rule-based systems, indexing and query optimisation, and database management systems. These technologies collectively enable the reasoning, deduction, and retrieval capabilities of deductive databases, facilitating advanced data analysis, decision-making, and knowledge representation. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Deductive databases.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Deductive databases is a key innovation area in cloud

Deductive databases are a type of database system that employs logic programming to derive information from the stored data. By utilising logic programming, deductive databases enable the representation of knowledge and the ability to reason with that knowledge. This enables the execution of more sophisticated queries compared to conventional relational databases.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of deductive databases.

Key players in deductive databases – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to deductive databases

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Meta Platforms is one of the leading patent filers in deductive databases. The company’s patents are aimed at an enhanced metadata structure and associated process to capture and store the metadata gathered about the source and usage of a media asset or file.

The source and usage metadata are integrated by encoding within the enhanced media file, as the media asset is transferred and used. The integrated metadata accumulates as a trail of source information and usage information in the enhanced media asset and can be extracted upon arrival at a target computer system.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Cortica and Oracle.

By geographic reach, Guangzhou Tedao Information Technology leads the pack, followed by General Electric (GE) and Alphabet. In terms of application diversity, Oracle holds the top position, followed by Cortica and Huawei.

Deductive databases provide a powerful platform for representing, reasoning, and querying complex knowledge. It can handle intricate data relationships, perform automated reasoning, support advanced applications, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge-based systems and intelligent decision-making.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.